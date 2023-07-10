Toronto encampment

Colonel Canada said the Liberal cult has taken over Toronto. 

A group of homeless people has set up an encampment in Allan Gardens, in Toronto.. 

“Welcome to Toronto,” tweeted Colonel Canada, in a video showing the camp. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

If a person doesn't have a place to live, I believe a judge has already ruled that they have the right to pitch a tent in a public park. As a society if we can't got to the homeless and tell them we have a place for them to live they have every right to pitch a tent..... looks like a nice park they picked, good on them.

