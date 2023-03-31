Poilievre Thomas

The coalition passed the censorship bill after shutting down debate.

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

The Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois voted to move Bill C-11 out of the House of Commons. 

“The good news is the fight is not over,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in a Thursday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

So once again the Liberal/NDP coalition have moved forward to push through legislation that will erode our rights. In this case Free Speech... one of the most important rights the citizens of a free and democratic country have. We are rapidly moving towards a Chinese style, state controlled regime. I feel that Poilievre is the only hope we have, or I suppose separation away from Canada, which is fine with me at this point. Not the Canada I was raised in any longer.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

The other day I tried to comment on a YouTube video but couldn't. I repeatedly got this message: Invalid Argument. Who did that? The company or the government?

There are so many censors around these days it is hard to tell which buzzards are to blame.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.