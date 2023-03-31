The Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois voted to move Bill C-11 out of the House of Commons.
“The good news is the fight is not over,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in a Thursday video.
BREAKING: The coalition passed the censorship bill just now, after shutting down debate.What now?The fight continues—sign here: https://t.co/BewRL0AILI pic.twitter.com/nJoV01SXG3— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 31, 2023
Bill C-11 would permit the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to regulate commercial internet programming, such as YouTube videos. Cabinet tried to pass similar legislation since 2020 amid protests regulation must not affect user-generated content.
Poilievre introduced Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge) and asked her what happens next. Thomas said Bill C-11 goes back to the Senate.
The Senate will debate Bill C-11 and decide whether or not they want to fight for the amendments which it found necessary to begin with.
If the Senate decides to amend it, it will be sent back to the House of Commons. If it decides not to amend it, it will go forward and become legislation as is.
Poilievre said the Conservatives have “some real free speech warriors there, led by Leo Housakos, the great Spartan warrior who held the thing up in the Senate for almost a year — a good part of the year.” He added Housakos is going to fight like hell to stop it from passing.
If Bill C-11 does pass, the Conservatives will look for other ways to challenge and fight it. They will fight against the CRTC to ensure they limit its ability to censor what people see and say online and come up with ideas to go around the censorship.
He asked people to sign their petition against it. While it will add voices to the fight for free speech, he said it will allow them to go around the censors.
Thomas said it is “so important for Canadians to ask their voice be heard on this as well as it can be heard on this.”
“Because we do know this bill is all about censorship and the government is putting power in the hands of the CRTC and they’re going to determine what gets listed and what doesn’t, what gets seen and what doesn’t, what gets heard and what doesn’t,” she said.
“And I ultimately want Canadians to win.”
The Conservative leader went on to say Canadians have to win. If people could hear the background, he said a number of Bloc Quebecois and NDP MPs were celebrating how they can censor what people see and say online.
He said this is the kind of sick thinking Canada has with its three main left-wing parties. They're celebrating Canadians having a limited voice.
Poilievre concluded by saying the Conservatives are going to fight back. They might lose the battle.
“But we’re going to win the war for free speech in this country,” he said.
“We’re going to put you back in charge of your life, and we’re going to make this the freest country on Earth.”
The Senate Transport and Communications Committee rewrote cabinet’s latest attempt at regulating legal internet content in November.
READ MORE: Senators start to rewrite Bill C-11
“There are numerous sources of uncertainty related to this bill,” said Conservative Sen. Denise Batters (Saskatchewan).
Members of the Senate Transport and Communications Committee proposed 100 amendments to Bill C-11, which passed the House of Commons in June.
(2) comments
So once again the Liberal/NDP coalition have moved forward to push through legislation that will erode our rights. In this case Free Speech... one of the most important rights the citizens of a free and democratic country have. We are rapidly moving towards a Chinese style, state controlled regime. I feel that Poilievre is the only hope we have, or I suppose separation away from Canada, which is fine with me at this point. Not the Canada I was raised in any longer.
The other day I tried to comment on a YouTube video but couldn't. I repeatedly got this message: Invalid Argument. Who did that? The company or the government?
There are so many censors around these days it is hard to tell which buzzards are to blame.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.