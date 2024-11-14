WATCH: How investigation into Beijing interference threatened Sam Cooper’s life

Investigative journalist Sam Cooper, who investigated Beijing interference in Canadian politics and wrote the book Willful Blindness, explains what it’s like to be monitored by communists. Cooper says he has not only been warned by the RCMP that his safety is threatened on account of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) becoming aware of his reporting, but he suspects “nefarious lawyers” in Canada are working to vindicate people who claim to be “wronged” — but actually it is them that were in the wrong by working on behalf of Beijing. .Some Parliament Hill suspects in foreign interference named .Cooper this year testified at the federal Commission on Foreign Interference, led by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, and participated in a recent press conference with Independent MP Keving Vuong — in both instances he disclosed some of his research and exposed Chinese operatives that interfered with Canadian elections in 2019 and 2021.Speaking to the Western Standard’s Cory Morgan on Wednesday, Cooper was asked, given the fact the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had “opened a file” on him, is he concerned for his own safety?“Due to my work, which included testifying in parliament, when I was summoned to reveal my knowledge of how China targets Canadian politicians in a threatening way, I told parliament that I had been targeted in the same way as someone that is bringing critical information that hurts the Beijing regime's interest to the surface,” replied Cooper.“After testifying in parliament and fulfilling my duty as a Canadian, an RCMP National Security Unit knocked on my door in Ottawa and said they had received a credible safety threat regarding my reporting on the People's Republic of China.”.Foreign interference reports reveal CCP media’s influence in Canada.Cooper, who earlier in the interview shared the breaking news that Hogue ruled to withhold first-hand testimony of Beijing interference for 99 years, citing safety reasons, highlighted similar reasoning as pertains his own case.“So mark this,” said Cooper.“I just told you a breaking story today. The Hogue Commission has said they're protecting witnesses for safety reasons for these very same issues, so no one can deny this is happening.”“I have friends in law enforcement, military circles in North America. I keep them apprised of the work that they see very important that I'm doing, but I'm not armed. I'm out there doing this work for the interest of Canada.”“It's not only safety threats, but I believe very nefarious lawyers in Canada are working to defend the reputations of people that claim they've been wronged — Cory, they haven't been wronged.”“The people that are suing me could be the people involved in attacking other Canadian politicians.”.NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Trudeau testifies CSIS ‘Targetting Paper’ on CCP raised no concerns