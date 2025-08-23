News

WATCH: How sustainable is Canadian municipalities' spending?

In 2023, on average, Canadian municipalities spent $5,851 per person annually.
Are municipalities overspending?
Are municipalities overspending?Photo Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Municipal Governments
Municipal Government
Senior Policy Analyst
Government overspending
the fraser institute
Canadian municipalities
the Fraser Institute's Austin Thompson
Austin Thompson
interview w/policy analyst
municipal government overspending

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news