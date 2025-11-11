WATCH: Hundreds pay respects at Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony

Hundreds packed into Vancouver's Victory Square on Tuesday to pay their respects to those who have served — and continue to serve — in Canada's armed forces.The Remembrance Day ceremony gave attendees a chance to reflect, and acknowledge those whose sacrifices have kept this country strong and free..Civilians were flanked by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, scouts, police, and the armed forces..The ceremony included stunning performances of O Canada, The Last Post, the White Cliffs of Dover, Flanders Fields, and God Save The King..The faces of those in the crowd were full of emotion, each person commemorating the occasion in their own special way..The event concluded with the laying of wreaths..A number of politicians took part, including Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.