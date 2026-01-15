WATCH: Iain Black officially launches BC Conservative leadership campaign

COQUITLAM — Iain Black has kicked off his campaign to become the next leader of the BC Conservatives.The businessman and former MLA made it official at a launch event Thursday morning..Among those who endorsed Black was BC Conservative MLA Teresa Wat, who represents Richmond-Bridgeport.She drew attention to Black's economic experience, arguing that he understands "a strong economy isn't an abstract goal, it's what makes better healthcare, better schools, and stronger communities possible.""He believes BC can do better," Wat said, "and he has the experience, the judgement, and the vision to lead us forward.".Also joining Team Black was ex-MP and former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts, who also emphasized his business background."He holds an honours degree in commerce," she said, "which I’m sure will come in very handy given the state of our province.".Black entered the room to AC/DC's "Back in Black," then addressed his supporters.."You're being told to expect less ... but to pay more for it," he said, lamenting the fact that more and more British Columbians are feeling hopeless. Black went on to question how the province got to be in its current state.."Instead of providing stability, confidence, and opportunity, the NDP has delivered into your daily lives anxiety, rising costs, and uncertainty," he argued. "How did they get it so wrong?".Black then turned his attention to how he would go about solving the aforementioned problems if elected not only leader of the BC Conservatives, but premier."I believe government’s job is actually quite simple," he said. "Clear the path, set fair rules, and then get out of the way."Black argued that "when the private sector can deliver better, faster, and more affordably, it should, while government focuses on what only it can do — sacrosanct services like health care, education, and protecting our most vulnerable." "I do not believe that government should tell you how to live your life, or try to define the culture of your community, or the values or the faith system of your family," he added. "That belongs to you.".He began his career as a businessman in the tech sector before jumping into politics and serving as MLA for Port Moody-Westwood from 2005 to 2011. During that time he was appointed to bnumerous positions, including minister of labour and minister of small business, technology, and economic development.Black then became president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, a position he held for eight years. He ran for the federal Conservatives in the 2025 election, but was defeated by his Liberal competitor, Ron McKinnon.Black is the third person to officially launch their campaign, joining businessman Yuri Fulmer and BC Conservative MLA Sheldon Clare as declared candidates. Others, including political commentator Caroline Elliott, have not made official announcements just yet, though it is expected they will in the coming days. Independent Contractors and Businesses Association president and CEO Chris Gardner had also entered the race, but stepped down after being diagnosed with cancer.