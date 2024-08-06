WATCH: IBA doubles down on boxers' 'ineligibility' as Khelif, Lin secure medals

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has reiterated the "ineligibility" of boxers Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, who are competing in Olympic women's boxing. The two athletes have been “gender tested” by the IBA, revealing they both have XY (male) chromosomes. Khelif, who beat Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori Saturday in the 66-km weight category, will fight Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng for the women’s boxing semi-finals Tuesday. The winner will advance to the gold medal round on Friday. Lin is also guaranteed to medal.. Italy’s Angela Carini forfeited her fight against Khelif after just 46 seconds due to a blow to her face that she said “hurt like hell.” .Khelif over the weekend told SNTV the scrutiny over her gender “harms human dignity” and said people who believe she shouldnt fight against women are “bullies.”Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, has called the controversy “discrimination” against the two boxers in question. .IBA CEO Chris Roberts speaking at a press conference Monday to address the gender controversy surrounding Khelif and Lin said they were “gender tested” through blood work during the women’s world boxing championships in Istanbul in 2022, and again during the 2023 championships in India following “a number of concerns from boxers, coaches, medical staff, ring-side doctors, regarding these two boxers in particular.”The 2022 testing yielded “inconsistent” results, and as two tests are required with a time gap in between, they were tested again in 2023, which “demonstrated both boxers were ineligible," said Roberts.The findings were “further ratified by the Board of Directors on March 26, 2023.”A document then was sent to both boxers with the results, which each allegedly signed, according to the IBA CEO. “Both boxers had an opportunity to appeal to the board of directors within 21 days. Lin did not appeal, which is legally binding,” said Roberts. Khelif did challenge, on April 14, with IBA paying for the “majority of the costs” — but later withdrew. No reason was given. . “I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif told SNTV in Arabic, translated by the Associated Press.“It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”