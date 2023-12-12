News

WATCH: IBM CEO says staff lose bonus unless discriminatory hiring quotas implemented

Courtesy James O'Keefe/Twitter
Courtesy James O'Keefe/TwitterCourtesy James O'Keefe/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Elon Musk
Ibm
James O'Keefe
anti-discrimination

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news