WATCH: Iceland declares state of emergency after epic volcano eruption

An epic volcanic eruption creating a four-km fissure at 10:17 p.m. local time Monday night prompted Icelandic officials to declare a Public State of Emergency. President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson confirmed there were no fatalities, but there was extensive damage to infrastructure. .The eruption has been anticipated for several weeks, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, which has been monitoring increasing seismic activity for several weeks.It expected the volcano, four kilometres outside Grindavík, a fishing town on the Southern Peninsula of Iceland, just south of the capital city of Reykjavík and the Keflavik International Airport. to erupt at anytime. The town was evacuated in November due to the threat. .Video footage shows lava exploding from the molten rocks over 90 metres in the air, with hundreds of cubic metres of lava sewing across the peninsula and into the neighbouring town.Since the eruption Monday night, the flow has slowed substantially, with lava fountains reaching a height of about 30 metres. However, local officials warn the volcanic activity may not be finished yet because it appears the ground could crack further. Some areas have been evacuated, and authorities are on high alert.