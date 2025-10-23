WATCH: Illegal immigrant trucker charged in fatal multi-car crash while intoxicated

Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year old semi-truck driver, has been accused of driving under the influence of drugs while plowing into eight cars and killing three people.This happened on the freeway in Ontario, California. Singh has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.The dashcam footage of the crash shows the semi driving through several cars, one of which caught fire. According Homeland Security, Singh was currently in US as an illegal immigrant from India.He crossed the southern border in March 2022 and was released under the Biden administration ..Secretary of the US Department of Transportation (DOT), Sean Duffy, commented on the crash, stating, "This is exactly why @USDOT has withheld $40 MILLION from California for failure to comply with our rules to protect drivers.""We cannot allow our roads to be a dangerous place!"According to the Commercial Carrier Journal, Duffy announced just last week the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) would be withholding $40 million from California because it failed to comply with DOT's English Language Proficiency standards. These standards include a driver interview, which FMCSA claims will "establish the driver’s ability to respond to official inquiries 'by speaking English sufficiently.'".Sign recognition is also required, and drivers must be able to understand US traffic signs.The withholding of these funds is usually meant for states to " conduct roadside inspections, traffic enforcement, safety audits of trucking companies, and public education campaigns.""California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America’s road," stated Duffy.