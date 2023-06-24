Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON) said it's wrong for the Liberals to implement a clean fuel regulation.
“But the only thing being cleaned are Canadians’ pocketbooks, as independent analysis has found that it actually increases net greenhouse gas emissions,” said Vuong in a speech in the House of Commons.
“And this time with no rebate.”
It's almost #CanadaDay. To celebrate, Liberals are giving Canadians the gift of another tax: the "Clean Fuel Regulation".But the only thing being cleaned are Canadian pocketbooks.I asked the PM: how much will Canadians have to pay for his overspending w/ this latest tax grab? pic.twitter.com/CwbnYYz0XT
British Columbia has a provincial clean fuel regulation, costing people 17 cents per litre. Vuong asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “how much the rest of Canada will have to pay for his overspending and for his latest tax grab.”
Trudeau responded by saying Canadians have seen natural disasters such as Hurricane Fiona in Atlantic Canada, forest fires raging across Canada with greater intensity, and the atmospheric river that ran over British Columbia.
“The cost of inaction on climate change would be cataclysmic,” said Trudeau.
“That’s why we’ve put forward a price on pollution that's bringing down our emissions and allow us to reach our targets at the same time as we put more money back in the pockets of Canadians with the Climate Action Incentive four times a year.”
Trudeau said he's supporting Canadians while fighting climate change.
Vuong followed up by saying Trudeau refused to answer his question.
The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) analyzed the clean fuel regulation and found it is expected to cost Ontarians $495 per year and 17 cents per litre of gas by 2030.
He said it is regressive, as poorer Canadians will have to pay more — almost double what higher income households will have to.
Since Trudeau did not know the costs, he was going to ask for unanimous consent to table the PBO’s report, but Conservative MP Lianne Rood (Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, ON) beat him to it.
Vuong concluded by saying he hopes the Liberals “truly are waking up to how their policies hurt Canadians.” The PBO said Canada’s emissions are not large enough to impact climate change.
“That doesn’t mean we don’t act, but it should also not be at the expense of struggling Canadians,” he said.
Clean fuel regulations will lead to Canadian workers spending more than $1,200 per year on average, according to an October research paper conducted by Canadians for Affordable Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.