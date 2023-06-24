Kevin Vuong

Kevin Vuong ran as a Liberal candidate but was expelled from the party shortly before the 2021 election. 

 Courtesy Kevin Vuong/Facebook

Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON) said it's wrong for the Liberals to implement a clean fuel regulation. 

“But the only thing being cleaned are Canadians’ pocketbooks, as independent analysis has found that it actually increases net greenhouse gas emissions,” said Vuong in a speech in the House of Commons. 

