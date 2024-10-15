WATCH: Indian media slams Trudeau for harbouring terrorist due to easy entry pathways

Indian state media has laid into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after six Indian diplomats were expelled due to RCMP reports alleging the foreign government killed a Sikh activist. Indian broadcasters and print publications in the last 24 hours have accused Trudeau of harbouring terrorists through Canada's lax immigration policies, being perpetually high on drugs and the Times of India has even resurrected the theory debunked in mainstream media that Trudeau is the illegitimate son of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.. The RCMP identified the Indian diplomats as “persons of interest” in the slaying of Ripudaman Singh Malik July 14, 2022 murder by Khalistani terrorists in BC, and linked the Indian government to serious criminal activity in Canada, including homicide and extortion. Trudeau speaking at a press conference on Thanksgiving Monday called it a "deeply unacceptable violation of Canada's sovereignty and of international law.” India in retaliation ousted six Canadian diplomats.While the Indian government has condemned Trudeau, the Communist Party of India on Tuesday released a statement in support of Trudeau. .WATCH: Joly’s strange laugh when asked about Sihk activist’s murder .Trudeau “spewed venom against Bharat (India) and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, India’s right-wing, volunteer militant organization),” a CNN News 18 India reporter said on broadcast Tuesday, while simultaneously slamming NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for calling for diplomatic sanctions against India and banning the RRS network in Canada. “Is (Singh) the one who’s going to be calling the shots?” he asked. India’s most senior ambassador Deepak Vohra joined the show, and accused Trudeau of “always (being) on a drug-induced high.”“Now this character, Justin Trudeau, always on a drug-induced high. He lacks two basic requirements of a diplomat or of a citizen or of a human being.”“First is self-esteem. Second is self-confidence. What did Jagmeet say? The man is a hypocrite and a crook, and Justin Trudeau (says) thank you for complimenting me, and he stays on, and he keeps begging this guy to support him.”“Self-confidence. And this character, the first thing he does last year, is ‘we’ll talk to our allies and friends and the five blind men of Englishtown, and we'll complain about you.’”“So much so, that I was told in New York that his foreign minister (Mélanie Joly), another stupid lady, she even went around the UN building, catching hold of every janitor and waiter, saying, ‘I want to brief you about what India is doing.’”“What is going on? Have you guys no self-respect. Have you lost it? What are you trying to do? Let me conclude by saying a relationship between two countries takes a lifetime. Destroying it takes less than a year. Mr. Trudeau, you have proved it. And please, if you understand English, I am going to talk to my lawyer.”“By naming (six diplomats) you have endangered their lives. I am going to ask an Indian court to issue a summons to you for endangering the lives of Indian diplomats, protect yourself if you can.” .China inquiry hears former parliamentarian operated on behalf of foreign state. In another broadcast by the same outlet Monday, Trudeau was accused of “consciously providing space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada.”“When you have murderers, you have criminals of this country as honorable citizens of a different nation, that speaks volumes of the priorities and preferences that the administration in Canada has,” said activist Ramnik Singh Mann. “The allegations that the Canadian government has been making against the Indian establishment, the Indian diplomatic staff in Canada, are preposterous. They are absolutely baseless. They are actually putting the lives of our diplomats in their country in danger, which is against the standards.”“Diplomatic relations are based on reciprocity. They need to be answered in the tone that they understand best. If they're trying to address the gallery, they're trying to address their own political interests within their country, they are compromising, and they're going to lose out on a very, very important global partner that is India.”“Canadians really need to think twice. They have been promoting all sorts of extremist elements. Terrorists of our country, declared terrorists and wanted criminals, and criminals who have rewards over them are being awarded citizenship and being referred to as honorable citizens in the parliament, when none other than Justin Trudeau himself.”.Disruption of Canadian Forces website caused by pro-India hackers