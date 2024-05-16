News

WATCH: Indian students facing deportation demand work permits

WATCH: Indian students facing deportation demand work permits
WATCH: Indian students facing deportation demand work permitsCBC
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
True North
Indian international students
PEI
construction/home-building
healthcare qualifications
service workers at low-skill jobs
postgraduate work permit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals
Immigration Minister Mark Miller

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news