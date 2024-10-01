WATCH: Indigenous leaders throw legacy media reporter out of press conference

A video recirculating on social media shows First Nations leaders become so agitated by a legacy media reporter advocating for the prime minister, they toss her out of the room. “You know how many people came to bat for you, white lady?” said one of the indigenous leaders. The video was unearthed by Canadian netizens to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day — a holiday established by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to commemorate unfounded claims made in 2021 about “mass graves” of indigenous children at residential schools across Canada. No remains have been found to date.“Most Canadians think that Justin Trudeau is making an effort (at reconciliation),” asserted the mainstream media reporter. “I gather you don’t feel what he is doing is worthwhile?”“Well, have you seen how (many indigenous) teenagers are going missing?” responded one of the indigenous women holding the press conference.“How can he be blamed for that?” retorted the reporter.“You don’t think anything he’s doing is helping the situation? Is he an improvement over (former Prime Minister) Stephen Harper?” .CBC publishes story claiming children dug graves for classmates at residential schools.Another indigenous leader takes the microphone. “Excuse me, did I just hear you correctly? How can he be blamed for that? Excuse me. Don’t speak to us that way.”“We are human beings. And the way you are speaking to us is unacceptable,” interjected a third.“Stop it! Stop it right now. Step out. Step out, and I don’t want to hear from you.”The reporter protested she “wasn’t insinuating anything” and was repeatedly told to stop.“You want to shut us down. You think you have the privilege to disrespect us, because of your colonial mindset. Your white privilege, white fragility” said the indigenous leader..Feds continue to condemn indigenous residential school ‘denialism’ despite no bodies found to date