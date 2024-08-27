WATCH: Internet mourns YouTube’s favourite talking canine, Clark G the Dog

The memory of Clark G the Dog lives on despite his family posting about his death earlier this year, with videos that made the dog famous in 2011 recirculating on the internet. Clark stars in the Ultimate Dog Tease video, which shows the dog’s reactions as his owner tells him about all the delicious snacks he prepared — for himself and for the cat. Clark groans when he finds out all the tasty treats he had missed and a voice dubbed over the video laments his exclusion from what was “in the meat drawer.” “You know the meat drawer, right?” asked Clark’s owner. “Yeah…what was in there?” asked Clark. “Well I’ll tell ya what was in there. You know that bacon, that’s maple flavour?” said the man. “The maple kind, yeah,” replied Clark, salivating. “So I took it out, and I thought, you know who would like that? ME! So I ate it.” “Nooooo” cries Clark. The video has garnered more than 210 million views and rising. .Clark’s family announced his death on June 5 from Colorado. “It is with great sadness that I must tell you that Clark has gone over the Rainbow Bridge to be with his Layla,” the family wrote on Facebook. “Our family is very heartbroken over his loss. Clark was such a large personality!!!”“Mom will miss him following her around the house and ‘yelling’ at her whenever she comes home … Dad will miss Clark always insisting on treats and snacks.”“I would like to thank you all for being the absolute BEST fans in the world!”Clarke, a Dutch Shepherd mix, was rescued when he was a puppy. The family has rescued other dogs before and intends to continue to do so. “Clark got famous by accident but I know there was a reason behind it. We have saved many dogs together and I know we will continue to do so.”“You all have given us hope for humanity in the future.”