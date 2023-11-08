WATCH: 'Islam will rule Canada,' 'kill the Jews' scrawled on U of C wall

Bathrooms at the University of Calgary have been graffitied with antisemitic, anti-white, pro-Hamas violent rhetoric. "Kill the Jews, then the whites, praise Allah," reads one note scrawled on the bathroom wall. "F*** Zionism, f*** the Jews," screams another, with swastikas drawn on the walls beside it. "Islam will rule Canada," states a third. Élie Cantin-Nantel posted video footage of the vandalized bathrooms to social media Tuesday, which he said was sent to him by a student at the University of Calgary. "DISTURBING," he wrote. "Video shows University of Calgary bathroom vandalized with hateful & violent anti-Semitic messages.".A statement from the university was e-mailed to Western Standard, saying, "The University of Calgary has been made aware of these deeply disturbing comments, which we strongly condemn, and have located and removed them. We are actively investigating and will hold anyone found responsible accountable. Police have also be advised. Hate has no place in our campus community."