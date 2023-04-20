Former Canada Strong and Free Network President Jamil Jivani confirmed he resigned from the position to run for the Conservatives in Durham.
“Choose me as your next member of Parliament,” said Jivani in a Thursday video.
“Send me to Ottawa to work with Pierre Poilievre and get the job done to defeat Justin Trudeau.”
I'm running to be a strong, compassionate representative and the next Conservative MP for the riding of Durham.It's go time: https://t.co/JVnHyHV9y6 pic.twitter.com/cG6tVPb6Tm— Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) April 20, 2023
Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said March 31 he will resign as the MP for Durham at the end of the House of Commons' spring session.
“It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve my community in Parliament and to also have the privilege to serve the country as a minister and leader of the opposition,” said O’Toole.
“I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to advance issues I believe are critically important to our country, from veterans’ mental health to military preparedness, nuclear energy, Arctic sovereignty, and a range of other important issues.”
The video starts off with Jivani saying Canada is at a pivotal time in its history, and leaders need to step up. He said Canada needs MPs with two principles.
The first principle he said is important is being a fighter. He added he has proven that.
The former president went on to say he has stood up to large corporations, the mainstream media, and woke people. He said he “has taken their best shots and survived to tell the story.”
Jivani took legal action against Bell Media in September, saying he was axed as a host for not bending to a particular set of social and political views.
He said he was booted as a host because he did not “fit a stereotype that Bell thought a member of the black community should conform to.”
“Well, now it’s time for them to answer for their racism,” he said.
The second principle Jivani said MPs should have is being able to lead with compassion. He said he's been able to prove that by being a cancer patient at North York General Hospital, being raised by a single mother, and spending his career empowering young people to live up to their potential.
He concluded by encouraging people who live in Durham to support his campaign.
“It’s go time,” he said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
