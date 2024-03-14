WATCH: Jaromir Jagr on mission to recover 15,000 stolen bobbleheads in his likeness

After former Pittsburgh Penguins' Jaromir Jagr heard a shipment of bobbleheads designed in his likeness were hijacked, he went on a mission to recover the stolen goods. The Penguins announced early Thursday morning a shipment of Jagr bobbleheads had gone missing in California. The team planned to hand the memorabilia out at Thursday night’s game, against the San Jose Sharks, in honour of the former player. .The superstar is determined to recover the stolen merchandise, vowing to fans on social media that he would find the stolen bobbleheads. "The FBI is already working on it and I decided to help find them,” said Jagr. “The characters will be back.”.The future Hockey Hall of Famer further posted a video of his sleuthing. Footage shows Jagr in his car with one of the bobbleheads in the passenger seat"Buckle up, baby. Let's go find your friends!" Jagr said.“The bobbleheads are not in Pittsburgh and will not be distributed at tonight’s game, but will be distributed at a later date,” the Pens wrote on the team’s website. “The Penguins learned that they were victims of cargo theft after failing to receive the shipment as scheduled.”.Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin said the theft is “shocking” and the team is working with law enforcement to uncover the identity of the bobblehead thief. “We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,” said Acklin. “While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans.”.Fans at Thursday’s game will receive a voucher with a one-time scan code so they can pick up the bobbleheads at a later date. “Location and dates for pickup will be announced when the items are safely located or new bobbleheads are produced and available for distribution,” the team’s website says. “Only fans in attendance are eligible to receive the voucher.”The team retired Jagr’s No. 68 jersey February 18. The Pen's legend is the fourth top player in the franchise’s history with 1,079 points (439 goals, 640 assists) in 806-regular-season games..The Pens won the Stanley Cup twice with Jagr on the team in 1991 and 1992, and he has won the Hart Trophy (league’s Most Valuable Player) once and the Art Ross Trophy (league lead in points) five times. Jagr, 52, currently plays for the team he owns in the professional Czechia league.