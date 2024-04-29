WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld on how woke 'crap' killed comedy

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, star of the hit ‘90s show Seinfeld, has commented on the sad state of comedy since the woke mob took over. Seinfeld, whose 70th birthday is Monday, told the New Yorker's David Remnick on his show Radio Hour the “extreme left’s” attack on comedy and “PC (politically correct) crap” has all but ruined the industry for audiences and comedians alike. There once was a day, Seinfeld said, where people could come home from a long day at work and expect something funny to be on television each night, such as Cheers, M.A.S.H., and All in the Family — now, though human nature still craves comic relief, it’s nowhere to be found. “Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly and they don't get it,” said Seinfeld. “Well, guess what? Where is it? This is the result of the extreme left and PC crap and people worrying so much about offending other people.”.Seinfeld almost a decade ago started warning other comedians about performing at college campuses. They are becoming too politically correct, he said in 2015, per the Daily Mail. The stand-up comedian however said there is still hope for people to get their laughs on without being smacked down by the woke mob. “Now they're going to see stand-up comics because they are not policed by anyone. The audience polices us. We know when we're off track. We know instantly. And we adjust to it instantly,' said Seinfeld. “But when you write a script, and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups … well, that's the end of your comedy.”“With certain comedians now, people are having fun with them stepping over the line, and us all laughing about it. But again, it's the stand-ups that really have the freedom to do it because no one else gets the blame if it doesn't go down well. He or she can take all the blame.”