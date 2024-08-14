News

WATCH: Jewish Liberal MP harassed by Hamas-supporting mob at her own picnic

WATCH: Jewish Liberal MP harassed by Hamas-supporting mob at her own picnic
WATCH: Jewish Liberal MP harassed by Hamas-supporting mob at her own picnic
Loading content, please wait...
Hamas supporters in Canada
Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks
Hamas-supporting activists
anti-Israel agitators
York Centre riding in Toronto
Pride of Israel synagogue
York Centre 4 Palestine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news