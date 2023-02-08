Joe Rogan Experience host Joe Rogan said Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) should not have apologized for saying Jews love the Benjamins.
“The idea that Jewish people aren’t into money is ridiculous,” said Rogan in a Tuesday video.
Joe Rogan Experience host Joe Rogan said Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) should not have apologized for saying Jews love the Benjamins.
“The idea that Jewish people aren’t into money is ridiculous,” said Rogan in a Tuesday video.
“That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza.”
.@joerogan saying “the idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza” would make sense if Jews invented money and/or Italians had been massacred because of a conspiracy that they control the world through pizza. pic.twitter.com/odzZzFHIYG— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 7, 2023
The video starts off with Rogan saying Omar was talking about how it's all about money. Breaking Points host Krystal Ball said Omar should not have apologized.
“It’s not an antisemitic statement,” he said.
He said people’s reactions are “f*cking stupid.” Ball asked if people could talk about money’s influence in the District of Columbia.
“There’s a very obvious reason why, for my entire life, there’s been a uni-party consensus around our policy vis-a-vis the Israeli government and a total inability or unwillingness to criticize the Israeli government,” she said.
“It has everything to do with organization and, yes, money.”
Ball said the Israeli lobby is like every other special interest in DC. While she has issues and disagreements with Omar, she said she is “one of the more courageous voices on foreign policy whose willing to call out some of the hypocrisy and bullshit in US foreign policy.”
She concluded by saying it's a loss she was kicked off the Foreign Affairs Committee.
House Republicans voted to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, citing past controversial comments she made about Israel and concerns over her objectivity.
The vote was 218-211 along party lines.
She drew criticism from Republicans and Democrats during her first term for tweets invoking antisemitic tropes. She apologized for these tweets, but she has remained outspoken about the influence of Israel and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
How many people of all ethnicities in capitalist societies, even those like Canada whose institutions like health care, transportation, education, and many others are dominated by the state don't "love" money?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.