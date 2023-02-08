Joe Rogan

Who is Joe Rogan and why does Spotify love him so much? 

 Courtesy Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

Joe Rogan Experience host Joe Rogan said Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) should not have apologized for saying Jews love the Benjamins. 

“The idea that Jewish people aren’t into money is ridiculous,” said Rogan in a Tuesday video.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Hymie_Rubenstein
Hymie_Rubenstein

How many people of all ethnicities in capitalist societies, even those like Canada whose institutions like health care, transportation, education, and many others are dominated by the state don't "love" money?

