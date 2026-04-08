WATCH: Joe Rogan, Theo Von, discuss Canadian gun grab

American podcaster Joe Rogan discussed the Canadian gun grab program on one of his latest episodes alongside comedian Theo Von."That's so crazy," Rogan said when talking about Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree and the Canadian government's gun 'buyback' program. "You're not even grandfathering people in," he added."Canada had this big gun thing, this law that they passed that made a bunch of guns illegal, and they found that only a very small percentage of people... have complied," Rogan said, going on to mention Canada's strong gun culture.Rogan went on to discuss comments made by Anandasangaree, who was recorded admitting that he does not think the program was worth the money and doubts that local police will have the resources to enforce it."I want him to go door to door," Rogan said, referring to the public safety minister saying that off-duty or retired law enforcement officers will be the ones enforcing the program. "How about you do it? He's talking about getting retired people to go door to door."."They just want people vulnerable," Rogan continued, with Von saying, "That's what we're saying; they want us all vulnerable; that's what's happening."Rogan's comments come as the federal gun grab program has continued to see limited success and enforcement, with a majority of provincial and territorial authorities refusing to participate.A moratorium has now been put in place where gun owners who own assault-style firearms have until the end of October 2026 to turn them in or else face confiscation and potential criminal liability.