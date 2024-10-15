WATCH: Joly’s strange laugh when asked about Sihk activist’s murder

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc shared a laugh as they refused to answer reporters’ questions at a press conference on Thanksgiving Monday. The press conference was held after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government expelled six Indian diplomats, which the RCMP identified as “persons of interest” in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Ripudaman Singh Malik by Khalistani terrorists on July 14, 2022 in BC. .Quebec RCMP investigating criminal activities related to Chinese foreign interference.Joly on Monday was asked about a question put to her during her appearance last week at the Commission on Foreign Interference, which she did not answer at the time. The reporter asked if Malik’s murder was linked to India.”“I couldn’t answer, because I’m not the minister of public safety, nor the head of the commission,” Joly replied, looking back at the reporter with an exaggerated smile.“That’s not cool,” chimed in LeBlanc.“Cause I won’t answer it either.”He takes a sip of water while Joly laughs loudly.“The reality is that’s a question you should be asking the RCMP,” Joly told the reporter. .China inquiry hears former parliamentarian operated on behalf of foreign state.The RCMP alleges the six ousted officials are linked to serious criminal activity in Canada. Trudeau on Monday said India’s alleged involvement in criminal activity, which included homicide and extortion, per the RCMP report, is a "deeply unacceptable violation of Canada's sovereignty and of international law."India shortly thereafter announced the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats.