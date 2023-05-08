Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC) said the timing of the suspension “suggests retaliation for Josh organizing a student walk-out regarding the refusal of St. Joseph’s principal, Derek Lennox, to address the concerns of a female student regarding male students accessing the girls’ washrooms.”
Alexander initiated a human rights complaint against the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (RCCDSB) in March, alleging discrimination in services based on his Roman Catholic creed.
“The commission’s own policy is clear the school board is required to accommodate the applicant in a way that integrates rather than segregates,” said LCC chief counsel James Kitchen.
The filing said he holds many sincere beliefs informed by the Bible about gender, sexuality, and modesty. It said he believes he is called by God to proclaim the truth, which includes telling those around him about his design for gender and opposing the RCCDSB’s policy to allow biological males into women’s washrooms.
Alexander said he is ready to face the consequences of his actions. He added he “really wished it was me facing those consequences.”
While he has been arrested a few times, he said he does not care. He is going to continue fighting.
Alexander concluded by saying he will not be discouraged. He said it is “wrong that my family has to pay the price for that just simply because I said God made male and female in my classroom.”
“The consequences have been fairly significant up to this point,” he said.
RCCDSB communications officer Kylie Gibson accused Alexander of lying.
“We can confirm that neither of his parents are, nor ever have been, employees at the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board,” said Gibson.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
