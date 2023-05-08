Josh Alexander

The parents of Canadian student activist Josh Alexander have been suspended from their jobs. 

 Courtesy Mocha Bezirgan/Twitter

Grade 11 St. Joseph’s Catholic High School student Josh Alexander said his parents have been removed from their positions as teachers at his school board because of their relationship to him. 

“This morning, I found out that my mom has been put under investigation and removed from the classroom indefinitely,” said Alexander in a Sunday video. 

