Grade 11 St. Joseph’s Catholic High School student Josh Alexander and his friends were barred from going to his brother’s graduation for wearing his 'Save Canada' hat.
“Josh, I already told you,” said Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) superintendent Jacqueline Poirier in a Wednesday video.
“I gave you the option.”
While trying to attend my 14yo brother's graduation, security removed me and my crew for wearing Save Canada hats.Who brings security to an elementary grad in a town of 1K?Jacqueline Poirier, a superintendent at the @RCDSB.The same woman going after both of my parents' jobs. pic.twitter.com/QmJmhbZ4RP— Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) June 28, 2023
Alexander said that option is because Poirier disapproves of his personal views. He added that's her issue rather than his.
“I’m here to watch my little brother’s graduation,” he said.
If he wants to come into the graduation ceremony, Poirier said he and his friends have to remove their Save Canada hats. The hats contravene the RCDSB’s policies.
The superintendent went on to say the venue is not a public space because it is a school. She said schools can say what the code of conduct is, “and the code of conduct is we’re not going to have the hats on.”
One of Alexander’s friends chimes in and says he sees multiple other people wearing hats. She asks if they say Save Canada on them.
His other friend asks what is wrong with save Canada. He wants to know if she finds it hateful.
Poirier sees she is being recorded.
“I don’t approve of you recording me, so turn it off,” she said.
Alexander and his friends go outside Cobden District Public School, and he said they were waiting in the chairs for the ceremony to begin. Poirier had security remove them for wearing the hats.
Security knew who he was and told his crew and him they would have to remove the hats or leave the building. He said they "refuse to compromise our values because of the woke indoctrination system’s demands."
"And now here we are in the rain in Cobden," he said.
Alexander — who was barred from class for opposing gender ideology — was arrested for attending St. Joseph’s in February.
READ MORE: Catholic student opposed to biological males in women’s washrooms arrested for attending school
“I have just been arrested and charged at my Catholic high school for attending class after being excluded for indicating my intent to adhere to my religious beliefs,” he said.
I have just been arrested and charged at my Catholic highschool for attending class after being excluded for indicating my intent to adhere to my religious beliefs. pic.twitter.com/vTkaSoTnFp— Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) February 6, 2023
Liberty Coalition Canada said the timing of the suspension “suggests retaliation for Josh organizing a student walk-out regarding the refusal of St. Joseph’s principal, Derek Lennox, to address the concerns of a female student regarding male students accessing the girls’ washrooms.”
Alexander said on May 7 his parents were removed from their positions as teachers at the RCDSB because of their relationship to him.
“This morning, I found out my mom has been put under investigation and removed from the classroom indefinitely,” he said.
“My dad had already been kicked out two weeks ago.”
Exclusive: Both parents of Christian student activist @officialJosh_A suspended from their jobs. 'They couldn't get to me so they've attacked my family.'Read more: https://t.co/qZ4oQaXfxM pic.twitter.com/lRCHffYJ5a— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) May 7, 2023
The RCDSB could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Canada needs saving. What's wrong with that?
Every right to wear them..
