Josh Alexander

While trying to attend Josh Alexander's brother's graduation, security removed his crew and him for wearing Save Canada hats.

 Courtesy Josh Alexander/Twitter

Grade 11 St. Joseph’s Catholic High School student Josh Alexander and his friends were barred from going to his brother’s graduation for wearing his 'Save Canada' hat. 

“Josh, I already told you,” said Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) superintendent Jacqueline Poirier in a Wednesday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

Canada needs saving. What's wrong with that?

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Every right to wear them..

Report Add Reply

