WATCH: JPMorgan DEI executive fired after emptying and taking Knicks trash can

A JPMorgan Chase director has been fired after video showed her emptying a public trash can onto a city street and walking away with the bin during New York City's Knicks championship parade.The woman was identified as 40-year-old Angie Báez, who most recently served as Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at JPMorgan Chase.According to The New York Post, Báez had been promoted to the role more than a year ago.Footage shared online showed Báez wearing Knicks apparel emptying the contents of a blue-and-orange public trash can onto the street before walking away with the receptacle. Additional videos reportedly showed her carrying the bin on a New York City subway train..Following the video's circulation, JPMorgan Chase launched an internal review. A company spokesperson later confirmed the outcome stating: "This employee is no longer with the company."The incident also drew a response from New York City sanitation officials."Dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do," they told The New York Post. "The department added that carrying out both acts on camera was "incredibly stupid."The trash cans had been placed along the parade route as part of celebrations marking the Knicks' first NBA championship in 53 years. The special-edition bins quickly became sought-after memorabilia among some fans attending the festivities..Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase, Báez held senior diversity, equity and inclusion positions at several major organizations, including The Infatuation, Squarespace, Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson's Bay, and Saks Off 5th. She also co-founded Same Page Co., a talent agency focused on increasing representation for underrepresented groups in media and entertainment.Despite the widespread attention generated by the videos, the New York Police Department said it had not received a formal complaint related to the incident, and no criminal charges had been announced as of Wednesday.