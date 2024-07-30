WATCH: Kamala Harris coming for America's guns

Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is fixated on grabbing firearms from the American people. While speaking to reporters, Harris was asked recently if she would be adding to her gun-control agenda. Harris lamented Congress’ “inability to act” on the “great ideas” she and her colleagues “have been having for decades.” “I don’t think we lack for great ideas,” said Harris.“The problem is, Congress lacks the courage to act.” “And that is why my agenda includes attempting to get Congress to act, but if they don’t, within the first 100 days of my administration, I’m going to take executive action.”“Because what we need is action.” .In a podium speech on July 24, Harris also expressed urgency in implementing gun-control, including “red flag laws,” “universal background checks” and “an assault weapons ban.” .In yet another recent interview, Harris said she supports a firearms buyback program. “We have to have a smart policy, that means taking them off the streets,” she said of the five to 10 million “assault weapons” in the US. .Harris with her recent comments on gun-control has garnered significant pushback, with several people slamming her for contravening the Second Amendment. Back in June she condemned the binary between being “either in favour of the Second Amendment” or “you want to take everyone’s guns away.” “It is a false choice,” she said. “I’m in favour of the Second Amendment … and we need an assault weapons ban.”