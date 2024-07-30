News

WATCH: Kamala Harris coming for America's guns

WATCH: Kamala Harris coming for America's guns
WATCH: Kamala Harris coming for America's gunsWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Firearms
Us
Congress
Federal Assault Weapons Ban
Second Amendment
Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris
gun-control agenda
universal background checks
American people

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news