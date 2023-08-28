Karine Jean-Pierre

Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration will soon be encouraging Americans to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will encourage people to take the new COVID-19 vaccine. 

“So certainly they said that they would have an updated vaccine, a new vaccine, September, mid-September, I believe,” said Jean-Pierre at a Monday press conference. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

