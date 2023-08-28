Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will encourage people to take the new COVID-19 vaccine.
“So certainly they said that they would have an updated vaccine, a new vaccine, September, mid-September, I believe,” said Jean-Pierre at a Monday press conference.
“As you all know, vaccination against COVID-19 remains the safest protection for hospitalization, long-term health outcomes, and death, which is why we are going to be encouraging Americans to stay up to date.”
JUST IN - Karine Jean-Pierre says the Biden administration will soon be "encouraging" Americans to get an "updated" COVID vaccine pic.twitter.com/irG1FukndP
Public statements, emails, and documents revealed in September, 2022, Biden and other senior officials in his administration violated the First Amendment by directing social media platforms to censor viewpoints going against their COVID-19 response.
“This sort of censorship, which strikes at the heart of what the First Amendment to the US Constitution was designed to protect — free speech, especially political speech — constitutes unlawful government action,” said the New Civil Liberties Alliance.
“The federal government is deciding whose voices and ideas may be heard and whose voices and ideas must be silenced.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
In the world of Telegram I saw a good post about the share prices of Pfizer, etc. right now. It all make$ perfect $en$e. Lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.