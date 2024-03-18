WATCH: Kate Middleton spotted at local market after weeks of speculation over her whereabouts

The Princess of Wales has been spotted at a local shop a couple kilometres from her residence after weeks of rumours and speculation over what happened to Kate Middleton. The princess had not been seen since Christmas Day, and after Kensington Palace released a severely doctored photo recently, the public has been demanding to know where she has been hiding. While there were reports from The Sun claiming Middleton was spotted shopping at a farmers’ market over the weekend, there was no photographic or video evidence, until images and a video were released Monday by the Sun and TMZ of the Prince and Princess of Wales walking together outside the market on Saturday..The video shows the couple strolling across the market’s grounds, each holding a full shopping bag, looking relaxed and happy, and without their three children in tow.Princess Kate wears athletic gear and it appears she has regained her strength since her abdominal surgery, as she has a healthy rhythm in her step. The princess is smiling in the video and chatting with Prince William. The palace has not disclosed any more details about Middleton's surgery or her recovery.