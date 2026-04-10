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WATCH: Kelsi Sheren breaks down Canada's expanding MAiD system

MAiD cases in Canada are about to meet the estimated 100,000th death by June — and there seems to be no way to stop Canada's euthanasia system, with expansion for mental illness coming in 2027.
Kelsi Sheren
Kelsi Sheren John Gagui, WS
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MAiD in Canada
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