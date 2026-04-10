WATCH: Kelsi Sheren breaks down Canada's expanding MAiD system

MAiD cases in Canada are about to meet the estimated 100,000th death by June — and there seems to be no way to stop Canada's euthanasia system, with expansion for mental illness coming in 2027. Many MAiD cases in Canada have gone viral, circling internationally — cases like a woman in her 80s being euthanized due to her husband having caregiver burnout, or a health 26-year old, Kiano Vafaeian, dying from MAiD because he had a mental illness. Kelsi Sheren, an anti-MAiD advocate, would know, covering the topic at length, on her Substack and social media — and now she's writing a book on the topic, detailing things like the MAiD lobbying groups, and the financial incentives for euthanizing Canadians.This and more — including how MAiD patients are intentionally paralyzed before being euthanized — are covered in the interview with Sheren. Check it out below...