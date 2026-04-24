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WATCH: Kenney says Trump could interfere in Alberta independence campaign

Former Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney says the Trump administration may attempt to interfere in the Alberta independence campaign, worries that independence may become a longstanding issue in Canadian politics
Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaking at Canada Strong and Free Network conference in 2025
Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaking at Canada Strong and Free Network conference in 2025CPAC
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Jason Kenney
Trump Administration
Western
former premier Jason Kenney
Alberta independance
American interference

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