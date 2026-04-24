WATCH: Kenney says Trump could interfere in Alberta independence campaign

CALGARY — Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said that he is concerned about potential interference from the Trump administration and American media outlets if a referendum on Alberta independence were to happen."I am concerned that if this gets on the ballot and it ends up on Fox News every day, the president is going to see this and will have a hard time resisting the temptation to create mischief," Kenney said at The Globe and Mail's Intersect 2026 conference."I could see him (Trump) making offers of absolving Alberta's debt. I hope the Prime Minister raises it with him directly," he continued..Kenney has been one of the most outspoken voices in the province against the independence movement, with the former premier set to partake in a debate on the topic against pro-independence lawyer Keith Wilson in May.He stated that, in his estimation, support for independence currently stands in "the single digits" but added that in some polls you'll see "sympathy for separation could be in the 30% to 40% range."He attributes this disparity to those who he calls "frustrated federalists," those who aren't entirely supportive of an independent Albertan state but want more autonomy from Ottawa.At this conference Kenney, in a conversation with The Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne, said that he is worried that if the independence movement gains momentum, it could become a long-term issue in Canadian politics, similar to the same issue in Quebec.Talking about why supporters of independence want to pursue a referendum, Kenney said they have seen how "Quebec has successfully secured asymmetric federalism, $13 billion of equalization, and virtually zero interference from Ottawa through a six-decade-long, knife-to-the-throat strategy."He added that he hopes Prime Minister Mark Carney will raise the issue with the US president to pre-empt any attempts by the Americans to sway the opinions of Albertans.The provincial government recently announced the nine questions that will be on the ballot for the fall referendum, with the question of independence omitted for the time being.