WATCH: LAPD officer investigated after punching detainee in the head
WATCH: LAPD officer investigated after punching detainee in the headWestern Standard Canva
News

WATCH: LAPD officer investigated after punching detainee in the head

Loading content, please wait...
California
Investigation
Criminal Charges
Lapd
Los Angeles Police Department
LAPD officers
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news