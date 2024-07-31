WATCH: LAPD officer investigated after punching detainee in the head

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer has been removed from the field and is under investigation for punching a man in the face after he had already handcuffed him. Video footage of the incident went viral, with many calling for criminal charges to be laid against the cop. It shows two LAPD officers standing beside a cop car with a third man in handcuffs. “What did I do?” yells the man in cuffs. The officer standing behind the detainee then slugs him in the face. “You’re resisting,” one of the officers says.“No, I’m not,” the man responds. .According to local authorities, the incident transpired Sunday in the city’s southeast in the Watts area, per the LA Times. “The LAPD is aware of an incident that unfolded from a traffic stop on July 28, 2024 in the Southeast Area, involving use of force,” wrote the LAPD on social media. “The incident is under investigation, and the officer involved has been removed from field duties.”The officer was not identified.