TORONTO — The LCBO is deploying paid-duty police officers in more than 40 stores as part of a new anti-theft campaign called Operation Secure Stores.The Crown agency announced that it is partnering with police services in Toronto, Peel, Durham and York regions to place officers in the highest-risk locations. The LCBO will also add security guards at several of its busiest and most frequently targeted stores, with double guarding in many cases so staff can better screen for known repeat offenders. More members of its covert security task force will be sent to stores where repeat offenders are active; those officers can intervene in thefts and make arrests on site..The LCBO says organized crime groups are behind about 70% of its theft-related losses. Existing measures led to more than 2,000 arrests in the past year. All third-party security guards will complete mandatory refresher training.“We’re launching ‘Operation Secure Stores’ to better protect our customers and employees and provide a safe and welcoming shopping experience for all Ontarians,” LCBO president and CEO Aaron Campbell said in a release. “With expanded guarding and paid duty police presence, we will prevent thefts, disrupt organized crime networks, and drive down crime where it happens most.”The agency has more than 690 stores; it did not release a list of the locations that will get police or say how much the campaign will cost.