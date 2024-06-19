WATCH: LED lights on a Toronto truck denounces Muslims praying on the street

A truck was spotted in Toronto on Tuesday flashing in LED lighting pro-Canadian messages and denouncing thousands of Muslims taking over city streets for ritual prayer. “Is this Lebanon? Is this Yemen? Is this Syria? Is this Iraq?” the truck’s lights flash in large letters before showing images of Muslims en masse bowing to Allah amid a plethora of Palestine flags on Toronto city streets. “No. This is Canada. Wake up Canada. You are under siege.”.Video footage from later the same day in neighbouring city Mississauga shows several rows of Muslims blocking city street and bowing down in Islamic prayer. .The driver of the truck, and any possible group behind it, remain a mystery.