WATCH: Lewis attacks oil and gas industry on first day on the job as NDP leader

It didn't take long for new NDP leader Avi Lewis to start attacking Canada's oil and gas industruy — he did it again on the first full day of being leader."If the port in the North, whether it be Churchill or somewhere else ends up being the destination for more oil and gas exports, that's something we in the federal NDP do not think serve Canadians," Lewis said at a press conference."The energy economy is extremely unstable, go and try fill up your car, it's more than $2 buck a litre for gas as a direct result of another illegal war for oil.".Lewis had a easy win at the party's leadership convention on Sunday.He has long railed against oil, gas and pipelines.