WATCH: Liberal cabinet minister pushes for trans men to play women's sports

Liberal MP Carla Dawn Qualtrough is pushing for all Canadian sports to enforce 'inclusivity' — meaning biological men and women should be allowed to play together. She claimed this was an "evidence-based" perspective. Qualtrough has served as a Liberal MP since Justin Trudeau became prime minister in 2015. In July 2023, she was appointed Minister of Sport and Physical Activity. Qualtrough, who is a former paralympic swimmer, released a video telling Canadians it is "evidence-based" in celebration of the so-called International Transgender Day of Visibility, which this year fell on Easter Sunday. While Christians were celebrating Resurrection Sunday, US President Joe Biden and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek issued statements declaring the day belonging to the trans community. “Today, on the International Day of Trans Visibility, I want to talk about trans representation and inclusion in sport. I believe that as leaders in sport and in Canada, our responsibility is to support the full inclusion of trans persons in sport,” said Qualtrough.“Trans rights are human rights, everyone has a right to be included and participate in sport.”The Liberal MP feigned understanding for those who say men and women shouldn’t share changerooms and be pitted against each other in sport. She said Canadians have to respect the “trans right” of playing on a team that is opposite of their biological sex and said it is an “evidence-based” assertion that biological men can compete with women and vice versa.