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WATCH: Liberal contenders clash over need for seat in first leadership debate

Sitting MPPs press front-runner Navdeep Bains as party seeks path back to power
Navdeep Bains is the presumed front-runner for Ontario Liberal leadership
Navdeep Bains is the presumed front-runner for Ontario Liberal leadershipOntario Liberals
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Doug Ford
Navdeep Bains
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Liberal leadership
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