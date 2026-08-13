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WATCH: Liberal interim leader demands answers over PC Party trip to Jamaica

John Fraser calls surveillance of Bonnie Crombie “creepy” as Ford says he only learned of the $3,000 expense yesterday
John Fraser is demanding answers as to why the PC Party was allegedly spying on Bonnie Crombie
John Fraser is demanding answers as to why the PC Party was allegedly spying on Bonnie CrombieWestern Standard
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Pc Party
Bonnie Crombie
Jamaica
caught spying
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Western Standard
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