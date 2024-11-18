WATCH: 'LIBERAL MANIAC' — Poilievre reminds Commons who's at fault for immigration problems

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre at Question Period on Monday wasn't buying the Trudeau Liberals' recent concession that they went too far on immigration. Speaking in a recorded video to Canadians over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted his government "should have acted more quickly on immigration," before he went on to blame the problem on diploma mills, immigration consultants and exploitative employers. "(The prime minister) is a liberal maniac masquerading as a firefighter, this time on immigration," said Poilievre. "He blames bad actors for his decisions that destroyed our immigration system. He decided to open the door to 726% more asylum claims. He decided to approve 211% more international students." "If the prime minister is hunting for the 'bad actors' who ruined the system, would he have a look in the mirror?"Immigration Minister Marc Miller retorted with a claim that the Liberals are meeting Canadians' expectations "to be responsible and react to their needs." "Very good," exclaimed Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in the background.