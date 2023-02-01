Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy ParlVu

Liberal MP Iqwinder Gaheer (Mississauga-Malton) said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre copied the words of former New York governor Mario Cuomo in a speech he gave about Canada’s problems. 

“Hey @PierrePoilievre, care to explain why you despise liberals, but plagiarize their words in your most recent speech?” said Gaheer in a Tuesday tweet. 

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

The obviously Language challenged Lieberal member is blowing smoke up everyone's A$$ . . . .

"Plagiarism is presenting someone else's work or ideas as your own" . . . ask Joe Biden about that, he has been caught several times.

A comment about the obvious incompetence of Canada's Crime Minister & his gaggle of incompetents in the Lieberal Caucus concerning the damage they have done to Canadians . . . just doesn't meet the criteria . . .

Report Add Reply

