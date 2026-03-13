WATCH: Liberal MP blames terrible unemployment stat on Iran war despite report being taken before war began

During Question Period on Friday, Liberal MP Evan Solomon blamed the recent news that Canada now posted a 6.7% unemployment rate and lost 83,900 jobs on the ongoing Iran war.This is despite the fact that the numbers released by Stats Canada were from February, before the war had started."As the honourable opposition knows, there's a war raging that's affecting prices everywhere," Solomon said when asked about the recent unemployment figure, seemingly attributing weak employment numbers to a war that began after the numbers were accounted for..The Iran war, which started on the final day of February, the 28th, would not affect the numbers put out by Stats Canada, nor could economic factors caused by the war be adding to employer hesitance, which is what it seems Solomon is trying to imply.The report from Stats Canada shows an across-the-board decline in employment, with no mention of impacts caused by the conflict in the Middle East.The report also highlights that job losses were almost entirely in the private sector, with public sector and self-employed people adding little to the overall number.This follows statements made by Housing Minister Gregor Roberts on Thursday, who also blamed the war for the continued housing crisis.During Question Period, Roberts said that "it's no surprise Canadians are challenged with buying homes right now when there's a war going on."