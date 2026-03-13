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WATCH: Liberal MP blames terrible unemployment stat on Iran war despite report being taken before war began

Liberal MP Evan Solomon blames war in the Middle East for poor February unemployment rate despite the war not starting until the final day of February
Liberal MP Evan Solomon during Question Period on March 13th 2026
Liberal MP Evan Solomon during Question Period on March 13th 2026Screengrab from CPAC
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Stats Canada
Liberal Mp
Evan Solomon
Canadian unemployment rate up to 6.7%
Canadian unemployment rate
Iran War

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