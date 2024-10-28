WATCH: Liberal MP claims pro-life Conservatives threaten women's rights

Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu during Question Period on Monday slammed the opposition party because some of them believe life begins in the womb. She said "a third" of Conservative members were "greenlit by anti-choice agencies across this country" and "voted consistently for backdoor anti-abortion legislation."She also accused Tory leader Pierre Poilievre of refusing to "stand up for the rights of women." "That's what's putting the risks of women's health in great jeopardy!" concluded Hadju.