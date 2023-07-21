Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 

 Courtesy 2017 Canada Summer Games/Wikimedia Commons

The Liberals said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s actions indicate he does not care about sexual minorities. 

“18 years ago today, same-sex marriage became legal in Canada,” said the Liberals in a Thursday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

The scourge of West Vancouver Academy is now a "Critic" ? ? ?

How about the latest from Spencer Fernanado . . .

"Because of Bill C-18, Canada joined China, Russia, Syria, and North Korea in being excluded from the launch of Google's Bard AI. This will not only hurt our economy, but it signifies how we are regarded as an increasingly authoritarian nation when it comes to the internet.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Canada is among only five countries who opposed a one year delay in a Digital Services Tax. Evidently, the Liberal government couldn't wait and wants to pick a fight with the tech companies - and our American allies - as soon as possible.

Who are the other four countries who opposed the delay?

China, Russia, Belarus, and Pakistan.

Those are some of the countries most hostile to free expression, and now we are lumped in with them all because of the Liberal government.

Clearly, this country is moving in a dangerous direction. We should be embracing free expression and the democratization of communication, not restricting it."

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

They accuse you of what they, themselves are doing! Pathetic disgusting, trash the Liberals.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

No Pierre just thinks the 97% of the straight population is irrelevant, just like Justin. Only the alphabet gang matter.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.