The Liberals said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s actions indicate he does not care about sexual minorities.
“18 years ago today, same-sex marriage became legal in Canada,” said the Liberals in a Thursday tweet.
“Pierre Poilievre stood against this progress back then, and just this month he posed for a photo with someone wearing a ‘Straight Pride’ shirt.”
18 years ago today, same-sex marriage became legal in Canada.Pierre Poilievre stood against this progress back then, and just this month he posed for a photo with someone wearing a ‘straight pride’ shirt.When someone shows you who they are, believe them. pic.twitter.com/taRWe70YtG— Liberal Party (@liberal_party) July 20, 2023
The video the Liberals attached to the tweet shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying Poilievre was caught standing next to a guy with a Straight Pride T-shirt.
“When his finance critic stands up with an anti-LGBT group that is stirring up fears amongst parents"” said Trudeau.
Trudeau said it was “a mistake that they attacked Maxime Bernier for wearing a Pride T-shirt in a byelection in Manitoba just a few months ago. The Conservatives keep repeating it has made a mistake.
Trudeau said that many mistakes “is not a mistake anymore."
"It’s a pattern," he said.
Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay said former US president Barack Obama opposed same-sex marriage until 2012.
“In Canada, most Liberals didn't come around to gay marriage until the courts made them,” said Kay.
Oh FFS, Barack Obama opposed gay marriage until 2012. In Canada, most Liberals didn't come around to gay marriage until the courts made them. https://t.co/PUSQRWXiIH— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) July 21, 2023
Conservative MP Ryan Williams (Bay of Quinte, ON) acknowledged Poilievre’s father is gay.
“Enough of the division,” said Williams.
“This party is in regression.”
Pierre Poilievre’s father is gay. Enough of the division. This party is in regression #cdnpoli https://t.co/T1y3HS9DUs— Ryan Williams (@Ryan_r_Williams) July 21, 2023
Poilievre said on June 27 it is inappropriate for Trudeau to interfere with New Brunswick's updated Policy 713 requiring students to obtain parental consent for gender changes.
“I know that Justin Trudeau has butted into that,” he said.
“So my message to Justin Trudeau is butt out and let provinces run schools and let parents raise kids.”
The scourge of West Vancouver Academy is now a "Critic" ? ? ?
How about the latest from Spencer Fernanado . . .
"Because of Bill C-18, Canada joined China, Russia, Syria, and North Korea in being excluded from the launch of Google's Bard AI. This will not only hurt our economy, but it signifies how we are regarded as an increasingly authoritarian nation when it comes to the internet.
As if that wasn't bad enough, Canada is among only five countries who opposed a one year delay in a Digital Services Tax. Evidently, the Liberal government couldn't wait and wants to pick a fight with the tech companies - and our American allies - as soon as possible.
Who are the other four countries who opposed the delay?
China, Russia, Belarus, and Pakistan.
Those are some of the countries most hostile to free expression, and now we are lumped in with them all because of the Liberal government.
Clearly, this country is moving in a dangerous direction. We should be embracing free expression and the democratization of communication, not restricting it."
They accuse you of what they, themselves are doing! Pathetic disgusting, trash the Liberals.
No Pierre just thinks the 97% of the straight population is irrelevant, just like Justin. Only the alphabet gang matter.
