WATCH: Liberals admonished for comparing Poilievre to Edward Scissorhands

A Liberal MP got a stern talking-to from House Speaker Greg Fergus when he compared Tory leader Pierre Poilievre to Edward Scissorhands. "What kids should be most frightened about this Halloween is the cuts to be made by the Conservative leader," said Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull Thursday during Question Period. "I apologize to Johnny Depp in advance, but the leader of the Conservatives is like the Edward Scissorhands of politics.""Comparing any individual member to a fictional character is not within the realms of what we're doing here," interjected Fergus."I'll ask all members to restrain themselves from doing that."