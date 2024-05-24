WATCH: Liberals fret Canada will be shunned on world stage if WEF climate agenda not adhered to

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government worries about what will happen to Canada if it neglects the United Nations (UN) and World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2030 climate agenda. UN nations, including Canada, will kick off its summit May 27 to discuss its “sustainability goals.”Speaking in a video alongside Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, Liberal MP Ben Carr outlined several consequences of not complying with the WEF’s plan to save the planet in a few short years. “Without meaningful climate change policy we will see a negative impact on our relationship with allies,” wrote Carr in the caption of the video. He also touted Christya Freeland’s widely criticized annual budget, released earlier this month, and the way it “addresses the climate crisis.”Canada won’t benefit from the WEF’s rewards that come with going along with the global initiative if the country does not impose “aggressive” climate targets on its citizens, said Carr in the video. “I know that if we don’t move forward with aggressive climate change policies, not only are we going to see the impact of this, obviously, on the environment, but we’re also going to start being left out of the conversation by our allies.” “They’re going to tax our imports, leave us out of trade deals, and we’re going to be the laughingstock of the world if we do not do our part as the world is coming together.”