WATCH: Liberals perpetuate narrative Parliament Hill spies were Conservative

Liberal Government House Leader Karina Gould told the House of Commons Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre doesn't care about Canada's "standing" on the world stage. "Why is it (Poilievre) would rather ignore the threat to Canada's national security" by refusing to get a security clearance? demanded Gould during Question Period Tuesday. "What is it he's trying to hide?""The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) reported the Conservative leadership campaign was under threat by foreign actors, is that something he doesn't want us to know about?"Poilievre has explained multiple times before that if he gains clearance to read the report, he will be subjected to a gag order. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who says he has read the report, has not done anything about it other then point the finger at Poilievre. The report indicated it was largely Liberal campaigns impacted by foreign interference.