WATCH: Liberals want more abortion opportunities in Canada

With the threat of an election looming over him, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government, along with the NDP, has been advocating for even more abortion access for Canadian women. Referring to abortion as "women's rights," Trudeau during Question Period Wednesday boasted he cut funding to provinces that had stricter rules on pregnancy termination." .Trudeau also referred to his government's announcement this week that pregnancy centers "will have to disclose whether or not they're actually offering the full suite of reproductive services and rights to women, or whether they're going to leave women without support and without choices at an extremely difficult time.""It's HER body, HER choice — not her body, Conservative Party's choice!" chimed in NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.."Today we're moving forward on important legislation focused on pregnancy crisis centers, to make sure women get the right information about the services and support they need when making important life choices," Trudeau told reporters Tuesday. .Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday lamented those "women and girls" who "find out they're pregnant and not wanting to be.""That is terrifying. It can be life-changing. It can be a tragedy. Maybe for some people it can be a miracle," said Freeland at a press conference. "This commitment is about ensuring every single woman and girl in that kind of terrifying situation is not misled and has clear and transparent information. It's about ensuring the money of Canadians is not being used to underwrite organizations that mislead young women and girls."