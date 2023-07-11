Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich said the Canadian truckers need people's support. 

 Courtesy Rubin Report

Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tamara Lich said 280 Canadians had their bank accounts frozen for supporting the convoy. 

“And so what that looked like was mothers stuck at the grocery store checkout and had to leave their groceries there, which is a mortifying experience in and of itself,” said Lich in a Monday interview on the Rubin Report

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

Robadam
Robadam

Trudope and assistant are the WEF and the CCP

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

"Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told a secret cabinet meeting that Canadians with bank accounts frozen under the Emergencies Act should be denied their money unless they first reported to police" ? ? ?

This woman is DANGEROUS . . . a complete Loon and chip off the ole block.

Her Grandfather was a Polish Fascist and supporter of the 3rd Reich.

A WEF Soldier and as an unaccomplished NY Journalist has absolutely ZERO Qualifications to be Finance Minister.

She & Turdough are Pawns of the WEF & the CCP ! ! !

Report Add Reply
tim2
tim2

it is very unfortunate that she is the finance minister as she is Trudeau's boss in the WEF situation it appears. She is dishonest and thinks NOTHING of taking billions without accountability and giving to their "pet" causes. These 2 are leading the most corrupt Canadian government ever. They are also indebting Canada like never before. Only the ol man Trudeau was any where near as bad.

Report Add Reply

