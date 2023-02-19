Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich said she has zero regrets. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tamara Lich said the part of the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) report denouncing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s language was “a slap on the wrist.” 

“Our prime minister went on public television and called Canadians who don’t believe in his views racists and misogynists and asked if we should be tolerated,” said Lich at a Sunday press conference. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

Tamara Lich is a Canadian hero who inspired millions, not only in Canada but around the world.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

We all know how trudeau reacts to strong women.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.