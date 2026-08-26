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WATCH: Line 5 damage in Wisconsin hits amid Ford-Trump tariff clash

Pipeline incident underscores Ontario energy vulnerability as premier floats export restrictions.
Line 5 provides a significant flow of crude oil and natural gas liquids to Ontario
Line 5 provides a significant flow of crude oil and natural gas liquids to OntarioComposition made from existing maps of Enbridge line 5
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