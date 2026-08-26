WATCH: Line 5 damage in Wisconsin hits amid Ford-Trump tariff clash

TORONTO — A section of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline was damaged Tuesday in northern Wisconsin, forcing a temporary shutdown just as Premier Doug Ford and U.S. President Donald Trump escalate their public fight over tariffs.An unoccupied semi-truck rolled into an open excavation site for a Line 5 valve project near Saxon in Iron County around 10 a.m. The vehicle struck a pipe and released natural gas liquids. Enbridge confirmed the affected section was not carrying crude oil.No one was injured. Nearby rural homes were evacuated as a precaution. The company isolated the section and shut it down pending repairs. The volume released is still being calculated.Line 5 carries light crude and natural gas liquids from Superior, Wisconsin, through Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario. It supplies a major share of feedstock to Ontario refineries and propane used for heating and industry across the province..WATCH: Ford plans call with Danielle Smith on energy leverage against tariffs.The timing is notable. The mishap occurred as Ford has warned that “everything is on the table” in response to U.S. tariffs, including the possibility of restricting Ontario’s electricity and critical mineral exports to the United States. On Monday, Ford said he planned to speak with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith about using energy resources as leverage against the United States, stressing the need for a united Team Canada approach.Smith said that "cutting off Alberta energy exports to the U.S. would be extremely harmful to Canadians and is not a viable option."The incident highlights the province’s ongoing reliance on a cross-border pipeline at a moment when energy flows are being discussed as potential leverage.Enbridge said repairs are planned. No timeline has been released for restoring the section.